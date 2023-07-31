Summer Escapes
Cromwell man accused of leaving elderly victim in chair for about 2 weeks, without food for several days

Steven Donen.
Steven Donen.(Cromwell Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – A Cromwell man is facing charges after he allegedly left an elderly victim in a chair for about two weeks and without food for several days.

Police said Steven Donen, 66, was charged with cruelty to persons, abuse second-degree, and reckless endangerment second degree.

A medical office told Cromwell police that a patient had not shown up for several appointments, officials said.

Police went to Donen’s home last Friday.

“While checking the welfare of the victim, officers discovered the victim was living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions,” Cromwell police said.

Authorities said the victim had not moved from a chair in about two weeks and had not eaten for several days.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not reveal Donen’s relationship with the victim.

Upon executing a search warrant, police found severe hoarding conditions.

They learned Donen was “withholding critical care from the victim,” Cromwell police said.

Donen was arrested on Monday. He was held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in Middletown court on Tuesday.

“If you suspect someone is a victim of elder maltreatment, you can contact Protective Services for the Elderly program at the CT Department of Social Services toll free at 1-888-385-4225,” said Cromwell police.

