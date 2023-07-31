Summer Escapes
Death investigation underway in West Haven

West Haven police.
West Haven police.(West Haven Police Department / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A death investigation was launched in a residential area of West Haven on Monday morning.

Officers were spotted at an address on Valleybrook Road.

While no details have been released, a Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the medical examiner’s office there.

Eyewitness News reached out to West Haven police for information, but has yet to hear back.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

