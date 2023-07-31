Documents to consider before heading off to college

(WFSB) - If you’re heading off to a college or are a parent of a college student, there are some documents you may want to consider getting before heading to the dorms.

Despite how parents may feel, most students going to college are not kids. The minute you turn 18, the law considers you an adult.

“I think parents assume that they have rights that they might not,” said Michael Bonanno, a Glastonbury attorney.

Bonanno suggests parents have a few difficult conversations before a student heads off to college, especially if you are going out of state like the Bach family.

The Bachs are from Denver and visited UCONN this summer. Rising junior Breanna Bach wants to go to school on the east coast.

“It’s a little hectic, but it’s exciting just like seeing what all the options are,” said Bach.

It’s an emotional decision for Breanna’s mom Diane.

“It’s been a little overwhelming,” said Diana Bach. “She’s my only, so it’s a lot.”

Diane Bach says the main thing she’s concerned about with her daughter going out of state is safety.

“I trust her completely, it’s just the other people and just the world, that’s the hardest part for me,” said Bach.

That’s why Bonanno suggests families have several hard conversations about finances, health and school records.

Finance:

If a student wants their parents to be able to call on their behalf about anything like credit cards, car insurance or bank accounts, the student should designate mom or dad as his or her power of attorney.

“A power of attorney is the only way for a person to give somebody else to act on their behalf,” said Bonanno.

Bonanno says a power of attorney may not be for everyone. There are other options if the student wants certain restrictions in place.

“The alternative would be a springing power of attorney. That power of attorney springs into effect upon some condition,” said Bonanno.

Health

While nobody wants to think about a worst-case scenario, Bonanno says it’s important to be proactive.

“Because of the HIPAA laws, the privacy laws, the doctors only have to speak to the patient, that doesn’t help if that patient either isn’t able to communicate with their doctor or just wants somebody else like their parents involved,” said Bonanno.

If a student wants his or her parents to be involved, there are several options.

One option is a living will. A living will would give a parent the power to make decisions if a student is unable to communicate with doctors.

“It really talks about a situation where the patient has a terminal illness, an incurable condition or they’re in a persistent vegetative state and they’re only being kept alive via artificial life support,” said Bonanno.

Another option is a HIPAA waiver. A HIPAA waiver allows doctors to communicate with a parent if a student can communicate.

It’s all up to the student to decide.

Student Records:

If a student wants his or parent to have access to their grades and other student records, they would need to sign a FERPA waiver.

“It permits the school to speak with the parents. There are some limited times when the school can reach out to the parents, even without that waiver, but we find it’s best to have the student or child in the situation be advised of everything and get permission expressly to the parents,” said Bonanno.

