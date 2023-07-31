Summer Escapes
Former West Haven city official to begin serving prison sentence for stealing COVID funds

The 32-year-old former state representative was sentenced in May.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Former state representative and West Haven City Council Official Michael DiMassa will begin serving his time behind bars on Monday.

DiMassa was convicted of stealing more than $1.2 million in COVID relief and city funds.

This morning, DiMassa is expected to surrender to federal authorities and then it will be determined where he will service his 2-year, 3-month sentence.

Court documents say the schemes began in 2020 when DiMassa was a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council.

The appointment gave him authority and access to approve reimbursements for COVID-related expenses.

Last November, DiMassa plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy.

DiMassa admitted himself and others billed West Haven for bogus services.

The FBI then arrested DiMassa and 3 others, including his wife, for stealing federal money to help the city recover from the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

