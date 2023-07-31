Funnel cloud moved over eastern CT but tornado did not occur, NWS says

CHAPLIN, CT (WFSB) - A funnel cloud moved over eastern Connecticut on Saturday but a tornado did not happen, according to the National Weather Service.

A large funnel cloud was close to reaching the ground but it never did, said the NWS.

The NWS surveyed the towns of Chaplin, Hampton, Brooklyn, Plainfield, and Killingly.

“We scoured that region and were unable to find any damage consistent with a tornado,” the NWS said.

About 20 to 30 trees fell in Manchester because of straight line wind, the NWS said.

“No homes were damaged and there were no injuries,” said the NWS.

A tornado warning was put in place for Windham and Tolland counties at around 7:21 p.m. on Saturday.

Channel 3′s Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler showed in the intensity of the storm:

State Sen. Jeff Gordon, who represents the area, said most of the damage was focused around Hampton and Chaplin.

Route 97, a main road that connects Hampton to Pomfret, was blocked off because of downed trees and power lines. Route 97 has since reopened.

Gordon said several secondary roads were also blocked off as a result of the storm.

He said crews went out to take a look at the damage.

“Right now, it’s really more assessing the extent of the damage, and I want to make certain that people understand that takes time in the middle of the night, and we want all the emergency crews and all the public work crews to be as safe as they can be when they’re out and about,” Gordon said on Saturday night.

Litchfield County also experienced damage from the storm.

Streets in Torrington were flooded, and parts of Main Street had to be closed.

Downtown Torrington was hit hard, but the Warner Theater stayed open through it all.

“I said, ‘I hope they are not going to cancel the show because we are here,’” said Arlene Ducusin of Danbury.

“Route 8, like everybody was stopping with their hazard lights on,” added Vic Jardeliza, also of Danbury.

At 5 p.m., people were swimming and enjoying Long Meadow Pond in Bethlehem.

However, eyewitnesses reported that an hour later, the skies got dark, and the rain came down furiously.

The storm created puddles, and parts of roads were impassible.

