Lifestar helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Salem
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALEM, CT (WFSB) - The Lifestar emergency helicopter was called for a motorcyclist who crashed in Salem on Monday morning.
Connecticut State Police reported the the motorcyclist crashed in the area of Routes 11 and 82 around 5:10 a.m.
The person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries; however, troopers could not confirm if the patient was transported aboard the helicopter or by ambulance.
There’s no word on the cause of the crash.
