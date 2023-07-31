Lifestar helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Salem

SALEM, CT (WFSB) - The Lifestar emergency helicopter was called for a motorcyclist who crashed in Salem on Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police reported the the motorcyclist crashed in the area of Routes 11 and 82 around 5:10 a.m.

The person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries; however, troopers could not confirm if the patient was transported aboard the helicopter or by ambulance.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash.

