Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Lifestar helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Salem

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, CT (WFSB) - The Lifestar emergency helicopter was called for a motorcyclist who crashed in Salem on Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police reported the the motorcyclist crashed in the area of Routes 11 and 82 around 5:10 a.m.

The person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries; however, troopers could not confirm if the patient was transported aboard the helicopter or by ambulance.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado touches down in Chaplin
NWS surveyors to assess damage in eastern CT
Generic Water
Woman believed to be missing after boat crashes into jetty
Crews scale back search for missing swimmer
Missing New London teen’s body recovered near Westerly, RI
maybe a shower on Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our fantastic stretch of weather continues
Generic beach strand
Ten state parks/beaches close after reaching capacity

Latest News

Tornado touches down in Chaplin
NWS surveyors assess tornado damage in eastern CT
maybe a shower on Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our fantastic stretch of weather continues
Your July 31 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Monday morning update
The "mixmaster" in Waterbury. (file)
Waterbury Mixmaster rehab project closes I-84 ramps to Route 8 north