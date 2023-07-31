Police vehicle involved in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An unmarked police vehicle was involved in a crash in East Hartford Monday afternoon.

East Hartford dispatch confirmed the crash happened at Main Street and Brown Street.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

One person suffered a minor injury.

Police said no arrests will be made and it was a minor crash.

