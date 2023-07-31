Summer Escapes
Police vehicle involved in East Hartford crash

Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An unmarked police vehicle was involved in a crash in East Hartford Monday afternoon.

East Hartford dispatch confirmed the crash happened at Main Street and Brown Street.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

One person suffered a minor injury.

Police said no arrests will be made and it was a minor crash.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

