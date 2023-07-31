Several invasive species of ticks detected in the northeast

(WFSB) - Several invasive species of ticks have been detected in the northeast in recent weeks.

Dr. Goudarz Moleai at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said four invasive tick species were found on state residents traveling from Europe, Africa, and South and Central America.

Eyewitness News got a look at one of the specimens Moleai is from Africa.

Moleai said he is still in the very early stages in determining what exact species these group of ticks belong to and what they are capable of. He believes they have the ability to be more severe in causing tick borne illness.

Moleai said the overall tick population is up by 40-percent in Connecticut compared to last year and 20-percent more than the average of the last 5-6 years.

