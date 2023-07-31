Several people hospitalized from Wethersfield house fire
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Several people who tried to help rescue neighbors from a house fire in Wethersfield were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Wethersfield’s fire chief told Channel 3 that four to five people were taken to the hospital, including a person with a disability.
The fire broke out on Laconia Road on Monday morning.
No other details were released.
