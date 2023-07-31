Summer Escapes
Several people hospitalized from Wethersfield house fire

Several people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation when they tried to help rescue a person...
Several people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation when they tried to help rescue a person with a disability from a house fire in Wethersfield on July 31, the fire chief said.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Several people who tried to help rescue neighbors from a house fire in Wethersfield were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Wethersfield’s fire chief told Channel 3 that four to five people were taken to the hospital, including a person with a disability.

The fire broke out on Laconia Road on Monday morning.

No other details were released.

