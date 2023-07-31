‘Swimmer’s Itch’ case confirmed at beaches in Connecticut town

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Local health officials said on Monday that they’ve been informed of episodes of “Swimmer’s Itch” at several beaches in Greenwich.

The Greenwich Department of Health said Swimmer’s Itch, also called cercarial dermatitis, appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites that are released from snails into fresh and salt water.

Although humans are not the parasite’s preferred host, they can come into contact with a swimmer and cause an allergic reaction and rash.

The health department said Swimmers Itch is found throughout the world and surfaces mainly during the summer months. It’s not contagious.

“Although not all persons who came in contact with the parasite develop Swimmer’s Itch, prolonged contact with waters known to have prompted Swimmer’s Itch increase a person’s risk,” the department said. “As a result, children are more susceptible, since they wade in recreational waters for long periods of time and do not towel dry themselves after coming out of the water.”

The following symptoms of Swimmer’s Itch may include:

Tingling, burning or itching of the skin within minutes or days

Appearance of small reddish pimples on the skin within about 12 hours

Small blisters may occur at the site of the small pimples within a short period of time

The urge to scratch will present itself; however, scratching can lead to infection. Itching will subside in a short period of time, but relief measures should be considered.

Most cases do not require medical attention.

The following may provide some relief:

Use of corticosteroid cream

Application of cool compresses to the affected area

Bathe in Epsom salts or baking soda

Soak in colloidal oatmeal baths

Application of a baking soda paste to the rash

Use of anti-itch lotion

Many factors must be present for Swimmer’s Itch to become a problem in swimming water, health officials said. Since the factors change and cannot be tested for, it is not known how long the water will be affected.

“As a precaution, the Department of Health has requested that all Greenwich beaches be posted notifying residents of the possible risk of Swimmer’s Itch,” they said. “If the problem intensifies, the Department of Health will consider closing a beach location to swimming.”

