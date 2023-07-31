Tips to keep pets safe with bobcat sightings on the rise

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Bobcat sightings have been on the rise over the past few years, and the presence of these cats has received renewed attention due to high-profile social media posts in recent weeks.

It is not surprising that these cats are popping up in Westport since the cats have been actively recolonizing this part of Fairfield Country over the past 10-15 years.

Bobcats are generally unobtrusive neighbors, focused on finding prey like mice, rats, chipmunks, squirrels, and rabbits. The cats will also prey upon young or infirm deer.

Bobcats avoid conflict with humans and pets, but could pose a threat to small, unattended dogs, particularly if the dog were to chase the cat.

Officials from Westport Animal Control recommend that pet owners provide close supervision of small pets.

This directive is primarily to address the potential threat from coyotes since dogs smaller than 35-40 pounds can be at risk from coyotes, particularly if the dog is older.

Bobcats generally retreat from encounters with dogs, but there is potential for a dangerous encounter if the cat is cornered.

Westport Animal Control has been receiving a higher volume of calls regarding coyote and bobcat sightings in the last few weeks.

Now entering later summer, parent coyotes and bobcats are leaving their denning areas.

Several residents have seen bobcat kittens and coyote pups playing in their yards. These juvenile animals pose no threat to humans, and they will gradually become more wary of people as they get older.

Any time there is a coyote or bobcat in the yard, it is advisable to keep pets indoors for a few hours, and then walk the dog on a lead when going out.

Bobcats and Coyotes are typically covering a fair amount of ground each day, and they will move on quickly.

If there are any concerns about frequent sightings, or would like more information, contact Westport Animal Control (203-341-5076.

