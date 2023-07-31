UConn football begins training camp

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The on-field portion of UConn Huskies football started Monday.

It’s the huskies’ second season under head coach Jim Mora.

Last season ended with UConn playing in a bowl game.

Jackson Mitchell, from Ridgefield, is one of the seniors UConn will count on to help the program take the next step.

Senior lineman Christian Haynes is another.

Mora doesn’t look at the first day of practice as a first day, but rather the next step.

Non-contact drills continue through this week, but by Saturday, the Huskies will put the pads on, and the competition for playing time begins in earnest.

Eyewitness News will end out preseason coverage on August 26 with a UConn preseason football special, part of our new partnership with the university.

UConn football opens August 31 at Rentschler Field.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.