Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado touches down in Chaplin
NWS surveyors assess tornado damage in eastern CT
Generic Water
Woman believed to be missing after boat crashes into jetty
Crews scale back search for missing swimmer
Missing New London teen’s body recovered near Westerly, RI
maybe a shower on Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our fantastic stretch of weather continues
Generic beach strand
Ten state parks/beaches close after reaching capacity

Latest News

A mysterious meat allergy passed by ticks may affect hundreds of thousands in the U.S.,...
Tick-borne illness leads to red-meat allergy
Several people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation when they tried to help rescue a person...
Several people hospitalized from Wethersfield house fire
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says
Tornado touches down in Chaplin
NWS surveyors assess tornado damage in eastern CT
Motorcycle Crash generic
Lifestar helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Salem