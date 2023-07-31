Summer Escapes
Waterbury Mixmaster rehab project closes I-84 ramps to Route 8 north

The "mixmaster" in Waterbury. (file)
The "mixmaster" in Waterbury. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 project officials sought to alert drivers about the closure of ramps to Route 8.

As of July 31, the following ramps on the Mixmaster in Waterbury were closed until further notice:

  • Exit 21 off ramp, I-84 eastbound
  • Exit 30 on ramp to Route 8 northbound
  • Exit 32 off ramp to Route 8 northbound
  • Exit 31 off ramp, Route 8 northbound to I-84 eastbound

Intermittent right and left lane closures on Route 8 north and south were also scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lane closures were also scheduled on I-84 east and west during the evening hours.

A complete breakdown of the traffic impacts can be read on the project’s website here.

