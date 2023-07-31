Wilbur Cross Parkway partially reopens in Orange after crash

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - The Wilbur Cross Parkway was closed in Orange on Monday morning because of a crash.

One lane has since reopened.

The Department of Transportation reported that Route 15 south had been completely closed between exits 59 and 58.

The DOT described the crash as an overturned vehicle.

It was first reported just before 10 a.m.

The people involved in the crash were said to be alert and conscious, according to state police.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

