Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Wilbur Cross Parkway partially reopens in Orange after crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - The Wilbur Cross Parkway was closed in Orange on Monday morning because of a crash.

One lane has since reopened.

The Department of Transportation reported that Route 15 south had been completely closed between exits 59 and 58.

The DOT described the crash as an overturned vehicle.

It was first reported just before 10 a.m.

The people involved in the crash were said to be alert and conscious, according to state police.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado touches down in Chaplin
NWS surveyors assess possible tornado damage in eastern CT
Generic Water
Woman believed to be missing after boat crashes into jetty
Crews scale back search for missing swimmer
Missing New London teen’s body recovered near Westerly, RI
maybe a shower on Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our fantastic stretch of weather continues
Generic beach strand
Ten state parks/beaches close after reaching capacity

Latest News

The "mixmaster" in Waterbury. (file)
Waterbury Mixmaster rehab project closes I-84 ramps to Route 8 north
LifeStar is responding to the crash.
LifeStar responds to motorcycle crash on Route 9 south in Deep River
Wethersfield crash - WFSB
I-91 north lanes reopen in Wethersfield following crash cleanup
A crash closed a lane of traffic on I-91 north in Wallingford the morning of July 26.
Crash scene clears on I-91 north in Wallingford