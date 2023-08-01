Summer Escapes
17-year-old hurt in Waterbury shooting

A Waterbury police vehicle.
A Waterbury police vehicle.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old was injured in a Waterbury shooting Monday evening, according to officials.

It happened at Newport Drive and Blue Trail Drive around 7:51 p.m., said Waterbury Fire Deputy Chief Steve Ayotte.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

