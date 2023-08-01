Arrest warrant reveals more about pediatrician accused of sexual assault

BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The arrest warrant for a Branford pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a patient was released, bringing new details to light.

According to the warrant, the assault happened back in June and the victim quickly went to police to file a report.

She had an appointment at Branford Pediatrics and Adolescents for a routine physical.

She says she has seen Dr. Michael Sheehan for several years.

During her June appointment Dr. Sheehan examined her breasts and genitals without gloves. She says she hadn’t complained about them, and that Dr. Sheehan made a comment about her tan lines.

When Dr. Sheehan was confronted by police, he appeared nervous and tried to get in touch with a lawyer.

Sheehan is now being charged with second degree sexual assault.

He posted a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday, August 1.

