Avelo launches nonstop flight to the Caribbean

Avelo Airlines announced a new nonstop flight to San Juan out of New Haven during a news...
Avelo Airlines announced a new nonstop flight to San Juan out of New Haven during a news conference on Aug. 1.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines announced that it is launching a nonstop flight to the Caribbean.

It held a news conference on Tuesday morning at Tweed New Haven Airport.

It said the new destination is San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The location marks Avelo’s first Caribbean destination out of New Haven.

The new flight put the number of nonstop Avelo destinations out of the Elm City at 18.

