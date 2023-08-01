Summer Escapes
Brother of late Patriots star set to face a judge in New Britain

The brother of a troubled late NFL star is set to face a judge in New Britain on a threatening charge Tuesday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The brother of a troubled late NFL star is set to face a judge in New Britain on a threatening charge Tuesday.

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week by Bristol police.

According to DJ Hernandez’s arrest warrant, police said he threatened to carry out school shootings on the campuses of the University of Connecticut and Brown University.

The documents said he posted about the potential violence on his Facebook page, and that it was aimed at those who’ve wronged him. They also showed that several people came forward to claim that he had been acting erratic. They were concerned about his mental health.

UConn police told Channel 3 that despite the texts there was no imminent threat to the university.

DJ Hernandez is expected to enter a plea as part of a deal that would likely help him avoid jail time.

The arrest marked his fourth of the year.

DJ Hernandez was first arrested back in May when he led police on a pursuit.

He was arrested a second time just days later when he threw a bag with a brick and hand-written note at ESPN’s campus in Bristol.

Last month, he missed a court date for the ESPN campus incident, which led to the third arrest.

Aaron Hernandez, also Bristol-native, was convicted of murder. Aaron Hernandez later killed himself in prison.

