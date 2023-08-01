Crews spray insecticide in Wethersfield following positive West Nile test

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Earlier this month, the state of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program found positive tests for West Nile virus in mosquitoes trapped in Wethersfield.

The town has taken action by hiring an exterminator to go through and spray insecticide in various neighborhoods.

Mosquitoes live in parks and the wooded areas. That’s where the exterminators are focusing their plan of attack.

Some mosquitos lay eggs in standing water, so the recent flooding of the many rivers and streams in Connecticut has added to the opportunity for the bugs to breed.

Combine the floods and the wettest July in state history and you’ve got a growing problem.

“Absolutely and especially with the rain in Vermont, that floods out the Connecticut River as it comes down to dump out into Old Saybrook and Old Lyme,” said Tyler Carlson with Innovative Mosquito Management.

Communities along the river’s trail, like Wethersfield, get bitten by the bugs, big time.

The positive testing for West Nile Virus has the town on high alert.

“Oh of course, bug spray, staying in the house a little bit more. Doing my stuff during the day because nighttime is prime biting time,” said Tyrell Carter of Wethersfield.

Prime spraying time is now for Carlson and his crew. They are hitting Wethersfield hard.

“Trying to battle them with larvicides, which is what we try to do, which is specific for mosquitoes and also we battle high population areas to prevent mosquito bites and knock down the adults by using an adulticide,” Carlson said.

All that effort is appreciated by residents and really anyone who wants to the enjoy the beauty of places like Wethersfield Cove.

“I’m aware, I try to stay in when the mosquitoes are at their height I don’t go out in the evening much, I stay in most of the time,” said Paul.

Spraying began early Monday morning and took all day.

Carlson said there is no real danger to humans once the spraying is done. He and his crew are very careful to clear a wide area before they really get to work.

“Once the area is cleared out, we start the application. We always have spotters as well so someone is spotting, and someone is spraying so we can watch everyone constantly,” said Carlson.

The crew said two days after the spraying, the effectiveness of the spray is 90-percent, meaning about 90-percent of the mosquitoes in the sprayed areas should be gone.

