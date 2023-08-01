Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

CVS Health to cut 5,000 jobs, add healthcare services

CVS reportedly plans to cut 5,000 jobs.
CVS reportedly plans to cut 5,000 jobs.(WITN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - CVS Health plans to shed 5,000 jobs and add healthcare services as part of a restructuring plans, according to reports.

Several news outlets, including The Wall Street Journal reported that the pharmacy chain planned to notify the impacted employees in the coming weeks.

A memo sent to employees explained that the company sought to evolve to adapt to new consumer health needs.

“It is not surprising that CVS Health is realigning its workforce,” explained Angela Mattie, professor of management at Quinnipiac University. “Health care delivery is unlike any other business and requires a specialized set of skills and domain specific knowledge. One major shift that accompanies these changes is the push towards a value-based care payment model rather than the traditional fee-for-service model. Under the fee-for-service model, providers are incentivized to offer more services, potentially leading to higher costs and overutilization. In contrast, value-based care focuses on keeping patients healthy and out of the hospital, rewarding providers for positive patient outcomes.”

The value-based care model also brings concerns about potential rationing of care, according to Mattie.

“Some fear that essential services or specialist visits may be limited under this model to control costs and keep patients out of costly treatments,” she said.

To navigate the new landscape, Mattie said it is crucial to train a knowledgeable and astute workforce.

“Health care professionals need to understand the intricacies of payment mechanisms, quality and safety measures, and the ever-changing regulatory environment embedded in the business of health care,” she said. “By equipping the workforce with the necessary expertise, health care providers like CVS can optimize their operations and deliver high-quality, cost-effective care while adapting to the dynamic industry changes.”

Connecticut Rep. John Larson said his thoughts were with the thousands of families that the layoffs would impact.

“I am committed to doing whatever my office can do to help those workers recover,” Larson said. “It is disappointing to see 5 years after the merger of CVS Health and Aetna, the company is making significant layoffs and it raises questions about the impact large corporate mergers are having on employees, shareholders, and the public. Aetna CVS Health employs thousands of workers in our state and we must ensure they can continue to support their families.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Swimmer’s Itch’ case confirmed at beaches in Connecticut town
‘Swimmer’s Itch’ case confirmed at beaches in Connecticut town
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Aug. 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: August begins tranquil, feeling like September
Steven Donen.
Cromwell man accused of leaving elderly victim in chair for about 2 weeks, without food for several days

Latest News

Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.
Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson to perform in Springfield
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Aug. 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: August begins tranquil, feeling like September
Avelo Airlines announced a new nonstop flight to San Juan out of New Haven during a news...
Avelo launches nonstop flight to the Caribbean
He is accused of threatening to carry out a deadly shooting at UConn.
DJ Hernandez in court for multiple charges