CVS Health to cut 5,000 jobs, add healthcare services

(WFSB) - CVS Health plans to shed 5,000 jobs and add healthcare services as part of a restructuring plans, according to reports.

Several news outlets, including The Wall Street Journal reported that the pharmacy chain planned to notify the impacted employees in the coming weeks.

A memo sent to employees explained that the company sought to evolve to adapt to new consumer health needs.

“It is not surprising that CVS Health is realigning its workforce,” explained Angela Mattie, professor of management at Quinnipiac University. “Health care delivery is unlike any other business and requires a specialized set of skills and domain specific knowledge. One major shift that accompanies these changes is the push towards a value-based care payment model rather than the traditional fee-for-service model. Under the fee-for-service model, providers are incentivized to offer more services, potentially leading to higher costs and overutilization. In contrast, value-based care focuses on keeping patients healthy and out of the hospital, rewarding providers for positive patient outcomes.”

The value-based care model also brings concerns about potential rationing of care, according to Mattie.

“Some fear that essential services or specialist visits may be limited under this model to control costs and keep patients out of costly treatments,” she said.

To navigate the new landscape, Mattie said it is crucial to train a knowledgeable and astute workforce.

“Health care professionals need to understand the intricacies of payment mechanisms, quality and safety measures, and the ever-changing regulatory environment embedded in the business of health care,” she said. “By equipping the workforce with the necessary expertise, health care providers like CVS can optimize their operations and deliver high-quality, cost-effective care while adapting to the dynamic industry changes.”

Connecticut Rep. John Larson said his thoughts were with the thousands of families that the layoffs would impact.

“I am committed to doing whatever my office can do to help those workers recover,” Larson said. “It is disappointing to see 5 years after the merger of CVS Health and Aetna, the company is making significant layoffs and it raises questions about the impact large corporate mergers are having on employees, shareholders, and the public. Aetna CVS Health employs thousands of workers in our state and we must ensure they can continue to support their families.”

