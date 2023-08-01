Fair Weather Growers works to re-store produce after flooding

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Local farmers are working to pick up the pieces after losing hundreds of acres to flooding.

Fair Weather Growers is calling on its customers to shop local instead of big-box stores.

Market Manager Stephanie Lutz said, “we lost about 250 different varieties of vegetables in total.”

Lutz said many of their crops were one to two weeks away from being harvested and now they’re forced to start over.

“Farming is a gamble pretty much. You never know what mother nature is going to throw at you,” said Lutz. “We haven’t seen a flood like this since 2011.”

All the crops impacted by flooding in the meadows have been chucked but some crops were left un-harmed.

“We still have our own green beans, flat beans, wax beans, and our own sweet corn,” said Lutz.

The market is counting on other local farmers as they’re purchasing produce and putting it on their shelves.

Despite the hurdles, Lutz says during trying times customers have stepped up to the plate.

Kathy Kane from Middletown said, “you need to come up and see this place because you won’t walk out empty handed”

Kathy and Patrick Kane have made a stop at Fair Weather Growers a part of their weekly routine.

“This is what we bought a couple days ago, the corn,” said Kathy. “What I like about this is it’s shucked already.”

Kane says that after the flooding she feels more entitled to shop small.

“Anyone please, shop local and keep our local businesses going, especially here in CT especially the farming businesses they need us,” said Kathy.

“This is fourth generation. You’re not just supporting some big company when you’re here you’re supporting a family and many other families that work her,” said Lutz.

Fair Weather Growers has adjusted prices slightly due to flooding and the climbing cost of growing.

The market is open for lunch daily and is located on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill.

