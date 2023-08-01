Great Kids: Girl leaves lasting impact on her local police department by giving back

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - In a heartwarming gesture, a 6-year-old girl named Amara Royce surprised her family by choosing a unique way to use the money she earned during Lent.

Instead of spending it on herself, she decided to recognize the everyday heroes in her community: the Berlin Police Department.

Eyewitness News met this remarkable kid, whose actions left a lasting impact on the police officers and staff.

It all began during Lent earlier this year when Amara’s grandma promised her money if she completed chores.

Amara fed her dog, helped with cooking and cleaning, and made her bed every day. Her efforts paid off, and by the end of Lent, she had saved an impressive $300.

When Amara revealed her plan to her mother, Alyssa Prokop, it left her speechless. Amara expressed her desire to donate the money to the Berlin Police Department because of their kindness and dedication to helping people.

“I don’t just want to play, I just want to be kind,” Amara said.

With her mom’s support, Amara worked on a project of appreciation for the police officers.

She organized hand-made cards from her kindergarten classmates and put together 55 goodie bags, ensuring each officer and supporting staff member received one.

To show her gratitude, she treated them to a special lunch, including pizzas and red velvet cupcakes.

Amara’s act of kindness caught the attention of Chief Matthew McNally of the Berlin PD, who was genuinely moved by her thoughtfulness.

The little girl’s project, filled with love and gratitude, touched the hearts of everyone at the department.

Chief McNally praised Amara for her extraordinary effort, as she had personally called in to ask for the names of each officer, showing her dedication to the project.

Alyssa Prokop couldn’t be prouder of her daughter, describing her as having the “kindest heart ever.”

She emphasized that being Amara’s mother is her favorite thing and that the little girl continues to surprise her with her empathetic nature.

Amara Royce’s act of giving spirit at such a tender age reminds us all of the power of kindness and appreciation.

Her actions have left an enduring impact on the Berlin Police Department, proving that even the smallest gestures can make a big difference.

Amara’s story serves as a reminder that acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of positivity.

The Berlin community applauds Amara’s selflessness and recognizes her as a shining example of how a young heart can make a difference.

Her story serves as an inspiration for others to spread kindness and appreciation, not just during Lent but throughout the year.

The little girl’s simple yet profound act of generosity has warmed the hearts of many and is a testament to the power of compassion and empathy in bringing people together.

