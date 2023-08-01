Summer Escapes
Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson to perform in Springfield

Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.
Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.(AP Photos)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.

MGM Springfield announced Tuesday that Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson will be at the MassMutual Center on Friday, September 8.

Tickets, which start at $75, go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

