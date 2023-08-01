Man in wheelchair struck by tractor-trailer driver in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – An elderly man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer in Willimantic Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters found the man laying in the intersection of West Main Street and Cantor Drive around 10:53 a.m., fire officials said.

The man was struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer.

He was seriously injured and transported to the hospital by LifeStar, said Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.

West Main Street (Route 32) is closed from the intersection of Main Street and Route 66 to the Route 6 on and off ramps, police said.

Police said the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

