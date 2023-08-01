Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man in wheelchair struck by tractor-trailer driver in Willimantic

A man in a wheelchair was struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer.
A man in a wheelchair was struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer.(Willimantic Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – An elderly man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer in Willimantic Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters found the man laying in the intersection of West Main Street and Cantor Drive around 10:53 a.m., fire officials said.

The man was struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer.

He was seriously injured and transported to the hospital by LifeStar, said Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.

West Main Street (Route 32) is closed from the intersection of Main Street and Route 66 to the Route 6 on and off ramps, police said.

Police said the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Swimmer’s Itch’ case confirmed at beaches in Connecticut town
‘Swimmer’s Itch’ case confirmed at beaches in Connecticut town
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Aug. 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: August begins tranquil, feeling like September
Steven Donen.
Cromwell man accused of leaving elderly victim in chair for about 2 weeks, without food for several days

Latest News

Three famed comedians will soon be performing on one stage in Springfield.
Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson to perform in Springfield
CVS reportedly plans to cut 5,000 jobs.
CVS Health to cut 5,000 jobs, add healthcare services
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday Aug. 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: August begins tranquil, feeling like September
Avelo Airlines announced a new nonstop flight to San Juan out of New Haven during a news...
Avelo launches nonstop flight to the Caribbean