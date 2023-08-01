MOM SQUAD: How to save money on back-to-school shopping

(WFSB) - Backpacks, supplies, and snacks for back-to-school can really add up.

Channel 3 asked its Mom Squad for a few ideas to save money.

Diane Lopez of Portland is a member of the squad. She boasted a tower of snacks, by way of Amazon Prime.

“We do the subscribe and save and you get 15 percent off if you do the monthly savings,” Lopez explained.

It wasn’t just food on which she saved some money.

“I got my youngest an $80 Adidas backpack and it was $40 on Amazon Prime Day,” Lopez said.

Other Mom Squad members weighed in too.

“For college kids, I get them necessities only,” said member Elisa DiNatale. “Then after school starts, all the back-to-school stuff goes on clearance.”

“It is still technically summer weather until October, so hold off on buying the new clothes because they will all go on sale a few weeks after school has started,” recommended Sarah Snelgrove.

“I always say ‘hold off if you can because unless they’re growing out of things, you know, get them when you need them,’” Lopez said.

Channel 3 is your back-to-school authority. See more stories here.

