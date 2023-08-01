Summer Escapes
Victim filed restraining orders before being murdered at her Vernon apartment

By Sam Smink
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A Vernon man told police he strangled his child’s mother because he was angry at her.

Authorities said 23-year-old Abdul Mboob is accused of killing 22-year-old Anastasia Paul last month.

Paul had previously filed two restraining orders against Mboob.

According to court documents, Paul filed two restraining orders against Mboob: one in May 2023 and one in April 2023.

She wrote that Mboob had beat her, was a drug addict and that she was scared for her and her son.

Both orders were dismissed because Paul did not show up for the court dates.

Mboob had previously been charged with violating a protective order against Paul.

According to his most current arrest report, Mboob told police he had been dating Paul for six years and had been staying at her Vernon apartment after he recently got out of jail.

The two have a son together.

Police said Mboob told them that he strangled Paul while the two were being intimate because he was angry with her.

Mboob also told police he stopped taking his psych medications a month before the murder because he didn’t like the side-effects.

According to the report, he told police: “There were thoughts that were coming to my head. It was negative thoughts, pain and anger flowing inside of me. In that moment I wanted to kill her. Now that it is over, I am remorseful for what I did and wish it never happened.”

In Paul’s obituary, her loved ones said her relationships meant everything to her, calling her giving and generous.

Mboob is being held on $5 million bail.

