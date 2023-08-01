Ways to save on back to school shopping

(WFSB) - We know budgets feel tight this fall shopping season.

As your back-to-school authority, Eyewitness News went to YouTube expert Kallie Branciforte who makes a living sharing ideas on how to save a buck.

“In 2017, my husband and I got debt free and in our first year we paid down over 70,000 in debt,” Branciforte said.

With more than a million subscribers, Branciforte’s “But First, Coffee” YouTube channel details how to organize and saving money.

Eyewitness News caught up with Branciforte at her Madison home.

“I think it’s a little bit daunting and you’re like oh I have to get all of this stuff, but I think it’s fun, Branciforte said.

She has three tips for back-to-school shopping.

First off, leave the kids at home if you plan on going to the store.

“You buy more when you have the kids in tow, every parent knows this,” said Branciforte. “They can pick out their backpack and be part of that, but they don’t need to be there for every lunch box you are getting.”

Next, organize with other parents to buy in bulk.

“I think if you have a couple of mom friends that you can split with don’t stray away from buying in bulk because you will save money,” Branciforte said.

Lastly, wait on things you don’t need right now.

“Think about what they need in September, like what they need to get started and you can save money on other stuff later when there is other sales on that stuff,” said Branciforte.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.