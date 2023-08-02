$40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT

(WFSB) - The main jackpot for the Mega Millions may still be on the table, but a smaller prize was on a ticket sold in Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, a ticket was sold in the state that matched four white balls, the mega ball and had a megaplier.

That’s good enough for a $40,000 prize.

The Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Connecticut after Aug. 1's drawing. (ctlottery.org)

The winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45, and 61. The mega ball was 12 and the megaplier was X4.

The jackpot for Mega Millions climbed to $1.25 billion with no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing. That makes it one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history.

The odds of winning it are 1 in 302.6 million.

The new jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.

The last time someone claimed a jackpot for the game was April 18.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

