$40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT
(WFSB) - The main jackpot for the Mega Millions may still be on the table, but a smaller prize was on a ticket sold in Connecticut.
According to the Connecticut Lottery, a ticket was sold in the state that matched four white balls, the mega ball and had a megaplier.
That’s good enough for a $40,000 prize.
The winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45, and 61. The mega ball was 12 and the megaplier was X4.
The jackpot for Mega Millions climbed to $1.25 billion with no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing. That makes it one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history.
The odds of winning it are 1 in 302.6 million.
The new jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.
The last time someone claimed a jackpot for the game was April 18.
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.
