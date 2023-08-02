Bacteria in Long Island Sound prompts warning from health officials

Conn. (WFSB) -The state department of health is cautioning locals to avoid eating raw shellfish and to avoid exposing open cuts to salt water.

They say it’s because bacteria in the water is contaminating shellfish leading to nasty infections.

Vibrio infections are extremely rare. There were no infections in Connecticut from the past two summers.

This summer, three people have been hospitalized including one case which turned fatal.

All three patients were between the ages of 60 and 80 ears old.

One patient reported consuming raw oysters at an out of state establishment. The other two reported exposure to salt water in Long Island Sound or brackish water, which is mixing of fresh and salt water.

Those patients had pre-existing open cuts or wounds or ended up with new ones, which led to the infections.

According to state health officials, bacteria is more likely to grow and contaminate raw shellfish during the hot summer months.

Those most at risk include those with weakened immune systems and the elderly. While the illness is extremely rare, the state says it’s a good time to exercise caution.

