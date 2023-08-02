Connecticut viewers watch Antares rocket zoom across the sky
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Tuesday night was the perfect night for watching the skies.
Viewers were able to catch a glimpse of NASA’s Antares rocket after it took off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
The rocket was visible in at least a dozen sates, including Connecticut.
Channel 3 viewers sent in number of photos from their vantage points.
NASA said the rocket is delvering supplies to the International Space Station and will conduct investigations.
The rocket will rendevous with the space station on Friday morning.
