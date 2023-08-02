Connecticut viewers watch Antares rocket zoom across the sky

(WFSB) - Tuesday night was the perfect night for watching the skies.

Viewers were able to catch a glimpse of NASA’s Antares rocket after it took off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The rocket was visible in at least a dozen sates, including Connecticut.

Channel 3 viewers sent in number of photos from their vantage points.

Autoplay Caption

NASA said the rocket is delvering supplies to the International Space Station and will conduct investigations.

After a successful launch from @NASA_Wallops, the #CRS19 capsule is heading to the @Space_Station, loaded with science and snacks.



Live coverage of the capsule's rendezvous will begin Aug. 4 at 4:30am ET (0830 UTC): https://t.co/pgfQuHu8fL pic.twitter.com/qs9Jltuhdp — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2023

The rocket will rendevous with the space station on Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.