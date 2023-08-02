Deadly stabbing suspect appears in court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old murder suspect will face a judge on Wednesday morning.

Josue Ortega-Torres allegedly stabbed and killed 44-year-old Justin Sloan Sr. in Meriden on July 8th.

The 19-year-old deadly stabbing suspect is expected to enter a plea at his appearance on Wednesday in New Haven.

Court documents provided details of what allegedly happened prior to the incident that killed Sloan Sr.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on July 8, 2023, police say the stabbing took place.

It all started over some sort of disagreement according to court documents.

Witnesses say the two men pulled into a parking lot in the 800 block of Hanover Road in Meriden.

One witness said he heard the men yelling at one another, and not long after, Ortega-Torres knocked Sloan Sr. to the ground.

The whole incident spanned just over a few minutes, according to authorities.

At the hospital, Sloan Sr. was pronounced dead.

Ortega-Torres left the scene in a smart car but police say he was quickly tracked down inside his home.

After several hours, Ortega-Torres surrendered to the police.

He was held on a $5 million dollar bond and is expected to enter a plea in court on Wednesday.

