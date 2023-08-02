Former firefighter, EMT accused of sexual assault

GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) - A former Goshen firefighter and EMT faces charges for sexually assaulting a girl, according to state police.

Troopers charged Daniel David Brignolo, 25, of Torrington, with giving liquor to a minor and second-degree sexual assault.

Daniel David Brignolo was charged with sexually assaulting a victim in June 2021, state police said. (Connecticut State Police)

The incident happened in June 2021.

State police said they received a call from Charlotte Hungerford Hospital that the victim arrived there to have a sex assault kit conducted. According to Brignolo’s arrest warrant, the victim complained of abdominal pain and bruising.

Investigators identified the suspect as Brignolo, a firefighter and EMT.

They said the victim was supposed to attend a bonfire with Brignolo and other people the evening of June 19, 2021, but it was canceled due to the weather. So the group went to Brignolo’s home first, followed by the fire department.

After a drunk driving joyride in an ambulance, according to the warrant, Brignolo and the victim then returned to the suspect’s home.

The victim also said that over the course of the evening, Brignolo made several sexual advances toward her and uncomfortable comments. She said she repeatedly told him to stop.

According to the warrant, she admitted to drinking so much alcohol that she kept blacking out. She woke up a few times to find Brignolo over her in his bed, she said.

The next morning, the victim reported that she woke up and discovered the bruises around her neck and arm. Her stomach hurt, and she said it felt like someone pulled her hair really hard.

She also felt pain in her pelvic area, the warrant stated.

She eventually went to the hospital.

The Goshen Fire Department disciplined Brignolo by removing him from the department.

Brignolo turned himself in on Tuesday.

His bond was set at $15,000 and he was given a court date of Aug. 16.

