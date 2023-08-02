How to start saving for college

(WFSB) - Paying for college can be a daunting task.

The average cost of in-state tuition nationwide is more than $10,000 a year, and that doesn’t even include room and board.

Thomas Hayden of Cheshire will start at Central Connecticut State University in just a few weeks.

“I’m excited and a little worried,” said Hayden.

Hayden chose CCSU in part because it’s in-state, which will help keep costs down, but he isn’t focusing too much on the money.

“I was never too worried about it. If I have to take out loans, I’m going to end up paying it back no matter what.” said Hayden. “It is what it is.”

If you’re not as relaxed as Hayden, there are things you can start doing now.

“The earlier you start planning and doing savings, the better,” said Bill Leavitt, a financial advisor in Connecticut.

Leavitt says a popular option for parents is what’s called a 529 plan.

It’s a plan where the money you put in gets invested. If you then use that money on qualified expenses like tuition, books or housing, the funds can be withdrawn without federal taxes. There is also a Connecticut state-sponsored 529 plan called CHET (Connecticut Higher Education Trust).

Recent laws have also created more options for a 529, like rolling over the money to a Roth IRA if your child decides not to go to college.

“You really have the ability to be very flexible with it, and you can change it from one student to another,” said Leavitt.

There is also something called an “Educational Savings Account” which offers more flexibility than a 529 when it comes to investments. However, you can only contribute up to $2000 a year.

Because savings often isn’t enough, many people end up borrowing to go to college.

Hayden’s mom Amanda has already had conversations about what they’ll be able to pay and how much they’ll have to borrow.

“We’ve had to spend a lot of time talking about it. The bills came in, and we are hoping to support him in ways but also look for financial aid and receiving the loans,” said Amanda Hayden

Leavitt believes it’s important families make it clear who is paying for what, and how.

“Do we borrow money? If we borrow money, who do we do it from?” said Leavitt.

The two main types of loans are federal and private.

Federal loans don’t require a credit check and typically have more generous repayment options. However, with federal loans there can be limits based on the family’s income.

Private loans work more like traditional loans; your family’s income won’t disqualify you.

Of course, if the school is cheaper to begin with, you have to borrow less in the first place.

“It’s not just having your daughter, or your son apply for schools, they really need to look at the costs of the schools that they’re going to,” said Leavitt.

