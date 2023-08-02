Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers

Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.(Source: Krispy Kreme/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme said every lottery player can win some “dough” through Wednesday.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion.

You’re unlikely to win the big time, but you’re guaranteed to win a doughnut.

All you must do is bring a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s big drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery to a Krispy Kreme location through Wednesday.

In return, you get a free original glazed doughnut, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme said it definitely hit the lottery when it comes to its fans, there’s probably a billion reasons they love them so much, so this week they want them all to win some “dough.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash
maybe showers on Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cool, comfortable, tranquil weather continues
Avelo Airlines announced a new nonstop flight to San Juan out of New Haven during a news...
Avelo launches nonstop flight to the Caribbean
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas

Latest News

This video was captured by one of our security cameras at our transmitter site in Perry County.
Meteor from Perry County
Part of I-95 to be shut down for construction
Blasting to intermittently close I-95 in East Lyme for the next several weeks
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court Thursday. (Source: POOL/CNN/Getty...
Trump to appear in court in 2020 election indictment
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
$40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy