Local legal experts weigh in on Trump indictment

Former President Donald Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury for efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

He now faces four charges which are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Former U.S. Attorney Stan Twardy says these charges are very serious.

“One is in connection with the conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in connection with the election to deal with the vote certification, and one is the civil rights conspiracy to revise the election results,” said Twardy.

While these criminal cases are piling up, Trump still plans to run for president in the 2024, despite the allegations.

Dr. Trish Crouse, a political science and legal studies professor with the University of New Haven says that could be a dicey decision.

“If you’re just talking purely elections, this is a mess. How do we maintain the integrity of our election system when we have a possible convicted felon, winning the nomination, possibly becoming president,” said Crouse.

While Connecticut is a blue state, Connecticut voters have a lot to consider ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“Really getting tired of hearing about it. It would be nice to have someone else come in and give new blood to the GOP and have him go away, resolve his own personal issues, and pass the medal onto someone else,” said Josh Seigler from East Lyme.

Twardy expects more facts and names of the coconspirators to come out in the coming days.

