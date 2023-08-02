Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Local legal experts weigh in on Trump indictment

Former President Donald Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - Former President Donald Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury for efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

He now faces four charges which are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Former U.S. Attorney Stan Twardy says these charges are very serious.

“One is in connection with the conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in connection with the election to deal with the vote certification, and one is the civil rights conspiracy to revise the election results,” said Twardy.

While these criminal cases are piling up, Trump still plans to run for president in the 2024, despite the allegations.

Dr. Trish Crouse, a political science and legal studies professor with the University of New Haven says that could be a dicey decision.

“If you’re just talking purely elections, this is a mess. How do we maintain the integrity of our election system when we have a possible convicted felon, winning the nomination, possibly becoming president,” said Crouse.

While Connecticut is a blue state, Connecticut voters have a lot to consider ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“Really getting tired of hearing about it. It would be nice to have someone else come in and give new blood to the GOP and have him go away, resolve his own personal issues, and pass the medal onto someone else,” said Josh Seigler from East Lyme.

Twardy expects more facts and names of the coconspirators to come out in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo Airlines announced a new nonstop flight to San Juan out of New Haven during a news...
Avelo launches nonstop flight to the Caribbean
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas
Technical Discussion: Cool, comfortable, tranquil weather continues
Technical Discussion: Cool, comfortable, tranquil weather continues
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash
‘Swimmer’s Itch’ case confirmed at beaches in Connecticut town
‘Swimmer’s Itch’ case confirmed at beaches in Connecticut town

Latest News

National Night Out events held to help build community
National Night Out events held to help build community
Technical Discussion: Cool, comfortable, tranquil weather continues
Technical Discussion: Cool, comfortable, tranquil weather continues
Local legal experts weigh in on Trump indictment
Local legal experts weigh in on Trump indictment
National Night Out events held to help build community
National Night Out events held to help build community