National Night Out events held to help build community

On Tuesday police departments around Connecticut participated in an event called National Night Out, an event meant to build community relations and knock down
By Hector Molina
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday police departments around Connecticut participated in an event called National Night Out, an event meant to build community relations and knock down barriers with law enforcement.

Tuesday’s events comes on the heels of several acts of violence in some of Connecticut’s biggest cities, including several shootings involving teenage victims.

The night before Waterbury’s National Night Out, a 17-year-old boy was shot on Newport Drive. Police say his condition has worsened overnight.

This comes just days after a 13-year-old girl was shot in the parking lot of the Yale New Haven Pediatric entrance.

New Haven police Chief Karl Jacobson says Tuesday’s events are a way to heal and move in the right direction.

“We’ve gotten a lot of community support with some of the recent violence, and we’ve been able to stop some violence with community support and that’s what it’s all about,” said Chief Jacobson.

Food was provided at these events along with attractions, and raffle prizes.

