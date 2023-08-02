Summer Escapes
Newington police arrest man for Wood-n-Tap gift card scam

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man for getting his hands on gift card information, which led to the theft of $20,000 from a popular restaurant chain’s gift cards.

Calvin Ortique, 34, of Bloomfield and formerly of Newington, was arrested on Wednesday on charges related to a gift and loyalty card larceny from the Hartford Restaurant Group’s Wood-n-Tap restaurants.

Calvin Ortique was arrested as part of a Wood-n-Tap gift scam, according to Newington police.
Calvin Ortique was arrested as part of a Wood-n-Tap gift scam, according to Newington police.(Newington police)

“The investigation into the larceny led to the development of probable cause that Ortique had allegedly obtained information through a point-of-sale system that managed loyalty and gift card numbers, and subsequently redeemed over $20,000 in value at the Newington Wood-n-Tap as well as several other Wood-n-Tap locations throughout the state beginning in 2020,” police said in a news release.

Police said Ortique, as well as other co-conspirators, supposedly presented some of the stolen card numbers on fraudulently-created e-gift card images.

Restaurant guests discovered that their gift cards, primarily purchased in the fall and winter of 2020, as well as loyalty card monies, had no value when they tried to redeem them.

Calvin was charged with first-degree computer crimes, first-degree forgery, first-degree identity theft, first-degree larceny, and first-degree conspiracy to larceny.

Police said the case remained an ongoing investigation.

The Newington Police Department asked anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 860-666-8445.

Guests of the Wood-n-Tap can check their gift card balances at woodntap.com, police said. Those who believe they have been affected can contact Loss Prevention at Wood-n-Tap at lossprevention@wntus.com.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

