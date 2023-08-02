Summer Escapes
Officer attacked by suspect, gun discharges during struggle

New Milford police (file).
New Milford police (file).
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Milford officer was attacked by a suspect Monday afternoon.

Police say the officer was responding to a call saying a man had approached a juvenile on Stone Tent Road.

They say the juvenile was able to enter a nearby home, but the officer was struck by the suspect several times in the head and upper body as he exited his vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Matthew Gambone, then tried to take the officer’s gun from its holster.

Police say the firearm discharged during the struggle, but no one was injured.

Other New Milford officers arrived and assisted in arresting Gambone.

Gambone was charged with risk of injury to a child and assault on a police officer, among other charges.

Gambone was arraigned today and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Ct State Police are reviewing the incident, according to New Milford Police.

