Piano scam makes the rounds on social media

(WFSB) - There’s a new social media scam that’s already reported dozens of victims.

The scammers are pretending to be from Connecticut.

There’s no better price for a baby grand piano than zero.

“Was browsing [Facebook] marketplace for a new piano, and there was one that said it was free, which is usually too good to be true, but [it] is my favorite price,” said Jared Adamson, a victim.

Adamson shared with Channel 3 Facebook messages from the seller.

He said the woman told him it was her late husband’s piano. She said he really loved it and selling it out wouldn’t feel right. She wanted to give it away to “honor his soul.”

She said all Adamson had to do was pay around $400 to have it shipped using Ascot Movers.

“The website was really good, like very well made, like not just a simple one, but that’s when I started to get some red flags of this seems too good to be true,” Adamson said.

At last check, the Ascot Movers website was still live and listed its business address as 100 Columbus Blvd.

However, that address belongs to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

“Obviously, there’s not a moving company in the Connecticut Convention Center,” said Kristen Johnson from the Connecticut Better Business Bureau.

Johnson said they’ve received 60 similar complaints about the piano scam so far this year.

She said its more than just the address on the website that should be a red flag.

“It’s littered with grammatical errors,” she noted. “There are huge sections that are improperly translated into English.”

Luckily Adamson called the BBB and learned it was a scam.

He didn’t lose any money, but many others have lost hundreds, according to the BBB.

“Just be aware, be smart,” he said.

He hoped his story could be the key to preventing anyone else from getting scammed.

