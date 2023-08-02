Summer Escapes
Supermoon lights up Connecticut sky

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A supermoon brightened skies across Connecticut on Tuesday night.

It was the second of four this year.

The full moon officially happened at 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday.

Channel 3 viewers shared their photos of the lunar event.

The moon expected to stay looking full until Thursday morning.

The next supermoon is set for Aug. 30. That one will be a blue moon.

NASA described a “supermoon” as when the moon is closest to earth. That’s when it appears its biggest and brightest.

