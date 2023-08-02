Supermoon lights up Connecticut sky
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A supermoon brightened skies across Connecticut on Tuesday night.
It was the second of four this year.
The full moon officially happened at 2:32 p.m. on Tuesday.
Channel 3 viewers shared their photos of the lunar event.
The moon expected to stay looking full until Thursday morning.
The next supermoon is set for Aug. 30. That one will be a blue moon.
NASA described a “supermoon” as when the moon is closest to earth. That’s when it appears its biggest and brightest.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.