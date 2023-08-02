Woman arrested for stealing car, striking Manchester police vehicles

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for stealing a car, shoplifting, and driving into police vehicles in Manchester, police said.

Lisa French, 51, of West Hartford, was charged with evading responsibility, reckless driving, theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, criminal attempt at second-degree assault, criminal attempted assault on public safety, possession of narcotics, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Lisa French is accused of stealing a car, using it to shoplift, and striking Manchester police cruisers during an attempt to escape officers, police said. (Manchester police)

Tuesday night, Manchester police said they found a stolen 2012 Nissan Altima in the parking lot at 1428 Pleasant Valley Rd.

They said the vehicle in question was also supposedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Dick’s Sporting Goods, which happened several hours before officers located it.

“The quick and coordinated efforts of law enforcement ultimately resulted in the arrest of the suspect,” said Lt. Ryan Shea, Manchester police.

Upon finding the Altima, which was reported stolen out of Hartford, several officers, who were in unmarked vehicles, approached it.

“As the officers exited their vehicles and identified themselves, Lisa French, the female operator of the stolen vehicle, attempted to evade arrest by fleeing the scene,” Shea said. “In her desperate attempt to escape, she recklessly struck three Manchester Police Department vehicles and another vehicle in the parking lot, putting the safety of officers and the public at risk.”

The suspect narrowly missed striking an officer, police said.

The Altima was eventually disabled in the parking lot of Artisanal Burger Company. A witness reported seeing French and another female occupant of the vehicle run into the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1432 Pleasant Valley Rd.

Officers converged on the building and were able to locate and take French into custody, police said.

In addition to charges from Tuesday night’s incident, police served her a warrant for second-degree failure to appear in court.

She was being held on a total $110,000 bond and given a court date of Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.