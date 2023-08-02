Summer Escapes
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville

Police responded to a report of a work accident called in by a tree cutting crew.
By Kristina Russo and Dylan Fearon
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A worker for a tree-cutting crew has severe injuries after the boom for the bucket truck failed causing him to fall, according to police.

Crews responded to Hollyberry Lane at approximately 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday after a member of the tree-cutting crew called in the incident to 911.

When police, Fire, and EMS arrived on scene, they found a worker partially trapped by the bucket and suffering from severe head trauma.

The initial investigation showed that the boom for the bucket truck failed while the crew was cutting tree limbs and the bucket and worker fell to the ground.

The worker was transported to New Britain Hospital via AMR since the distance of LifeStar from the scene was too far.

The name of the worker and company is being withheld at this time until the investigation is complete.

OSHA is also on scene to investigate.

