Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

You can enter the national parks for free on Friday

The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.(Sergei Mutovkin / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Friday, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites in celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

In a news release, the park service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.

The fee waiver on Friday only applies to the cost of entry. It doesn’t apply to fees for camping.

Visitors who plan to be in the park after Friday must pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

The park service is also offering fee-free days this year on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Aug. 2. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Cool, comfortable, tranquil weather continues
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash
Avelo Airlines announced a new nonstop flight to San Juan out of New Haven during a news...
Avelo launches nonstop flight to the Caribbean
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez was in the custody of the Department of Correction.
Brother of late Patriots star faces a judge in New Britain

Latest News

Newington police arrest man for Wood-n-Tap gift card scam
Newington police arrest man for Wood-n-Tap gift card scam
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
All clear given after police investigate reports of shooter at Senate office buildings
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.
‘She had the best time’: Luke Bryan invites 7-year-old girl with terminal cancer backstage
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville
Worker of tree-cutting crew injured on the job in Plainville