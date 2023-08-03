Summer Escapes
2 hour diversions at Manchester and Rockville hospital due to IT issues

(WIBW)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All Prospect Medical Holdings facilities are having IT complications impacting some Eastern Connecticut Health Network locations.

The team is experienced and trained on the continuation of patient care processes, according to ECHN.

At this time, Manchester and Rockville hospital Emergency Departments are experiencing 2-hour diversions.

There is no information about when the systems will be fixed and back on schedule.

ECHN team members are reaching out to patients whose care appointments may be impacted today.

