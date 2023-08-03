Connecticut’s Tax-free week starts later this month

(WFSB) – Tax-free week in Connecticut starts on Aug. 20.

Channel 3 asked its Mom Squad members to share some of their best tips to save.

Back-to-school shopping can get quite expensive. Tax-free week was designed to help parents stretch that dollar.

Clothes and shoes under $100 are exempt from the state’s 6.35-percent sales tax.

The exemption is on a per-item basis.

Members of Channel 3′s Mom Squad shared their top tips.

First, collect coupons.

Many moms said stores run extra deals during tax-free week and the coupons, on top of the deals, help save even more money.

Second, look for deals by using apps that could pay the customer back.

Apps such as Rakuten or Ibotta often run back-to-school promotions that can be used during tax-free week.

That way, parents are spending money and getting some back.

Third, take advantage of the layaway provision: If customers put an item on layaway and make the first payment during tax-free week, none of the payments on the item will include tax.

That means customers can take advantage of tax-free shopping even if they’re light on cash right now.

Many moms also said that the outlet malls’ discounts are deep.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.