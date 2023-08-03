CT man indicted in multi-state scheme to defraud Home Depot of nearly $300,000

PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) - A man from West Hartford faced a judge in Providence, RI on charges that he participated in a multi-state scheme to defraud Home Depot.

Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, was arraigned in a U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island said Costa-Mota participated in the scheme to defraud the business of $297,332 between June 2021 and Feb. 2022.

Costa-Mota is accused of executing non-receipted return fraud schemes at more than two dozen Home Depot stores located primarily in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, but also in Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

“It is alleged that Costa-Mota entered stores empty-handed, dressed to appear like a contractor,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha, District of Rhode Island. “He then collected Anderson doors, which he brought to each store’s service department where he made non-receipted returns of the doors. With each successful return, Costa-Mota was provided with a store credit that he later redeemed at other stores, mainly located in Connecticut.”

At times, when the stores refused to accept the receiptless returns, Costa-Mota simply exited the stores with the Anderson doors without paying for them and then returned the doors at other stores for store credit, Cunha said.

“It is alleged that Costa-Mota received approximately 370 fraudulent store credits, valued at $297,332,” he said.

A federal grand jury in Providence returned an indictment on July 26 that charged the suspect with wire fraud and conspiracy.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.