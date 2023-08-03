Cybersecurity attack affects patient operations at Waterbury Health

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A cybersecurity attack is affecting patient operations at Waterbury Health locations on Thursday.

The attack led to a computer system outage that is affecting all inpatient and outpatient operations, the hospital said.

We are in the process of isolating and evaluating the impact of a cybersecurity attack that hit our organization and our hospital this morning. Waterbury Hospital is following downtime procedures, including the use of paper records, until this situation is resolved. We are working closely with IT security experts to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Those who are affected will be contacted by the hospital.

“Waterbury Hospital is following downtime procedures, including the use of paper records, until this is resolved,” said the hospital. “Patient visitation is not affected.”

The hospital said it is working with IT experts to resolve the issue.

The Eastern Connecticut Health Network is also facing IT issues on Thursday.

Eyewitness News is reaching out to the Connecticut Hospital association to see if the incidents are connected.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.