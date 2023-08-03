Dehydrated, emaciated dog found abandoned at a park in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A dehydrated and emaciated dog was found abandoned at a park in Watertown, according to police.

Authorities said the dog was found Monday morning at Sylvan Lake Park in Oakville.

The dog is a brown medium-sized male, police said.

“The individual(s) responsible had left him in a wire crate with no food or water for an unknown period of time until animal control officers were able to retrieve him,” said Watertown police.

He was taken to Embrace Animal Hospital for treatment.

The dog was dehydrated and emaciated, police said. He also had cuts and abrasions on his body.

He is recovering and being taken care of by Watertown Police Animal Control.

Police are searching for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information on regarding this incident is asked to call the Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward with information leading to an arrest. Information can also be emailed to Tips@watertownctpd.org.

