Doctors point to movies, hot weather as cause for COVID uptick

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The COVID-19 pandemic might be in the past for most people, but over the past few weeks there’s been an uptick in cases across the U.S.

It’s something doctors at Yale New Haven Hospital noticed and have been keeping an eye on.

They said it was nothing to get alarmed about. It’s a relatively small number compared to what they’ve seen in the past. However, there were a couple of thoughts on what could be contributing to the summer uptick.

They said just a few weeks ago on any given day, they saw around half a dozen COVID patients.

Thursday, they said the number jumped to about twice that.

While the numbers across the country remained relatively low after months of decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitals nationwide have seen an uptick in admissions, positive tests, and emergency department visits in the past few weeks.

Dr. Richard Martinello, an infectious disease specialist at Yale New Haven, said if people were not up on your vaccines and boosters, it would be a good idea to reach out to a doctor. He also stressed masks do work in helping to prevent the spread.

He shared a few thoughts about the cause of the summer uptick.

“Some people have speculated that with everyone going to the movies the last week, that may have led to a bump,” Martinello said. “Also, potentially with hot weather we had a week ago, that may have led to more people to be inside, more people to be exposed to each other. Finally, we’re worried about people’s vaccinations wearing off.”

With the increase in cases or not, there have been plenty of people still taking precautions,

